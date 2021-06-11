Apple engineer talks new Swift features and more in podcast interview following WWDC21

- Jun. 11th 2021 8:34 am PT

0

Apple has announced a handful of major changes for developers at WWDC 2021 this week, including updates to Swift, Swift Playgrounds, and more. In the latest episode of John Sundell’s Swift By Sundell podcast, Apple’s Doug Gregor joins the show to discuss new features in Swift and more.

Gregor serves as a senior compiler engineer at Apple and has been at the company for over a decade. In the interview, Gregor goes in-depth on new features for developers in Swift 5.5, including the new concurrency features.

Doug Gregor from Apple joins John to discuss Swift 5.5’s new concurrency features in great detail. How do features like async/await and actors work under the hood, and how were those concepts adapted in order to feel right at home within Swift’s existing ecosystem? That, and much more, on this WWDC21 special episode of the show.

You can listen to the full episode of Swift by Sundell on Sundell’s websiteApple Podcasts, and more.

9to5 Podcast Network

Don’t forget about the great lineup of podcasts on the 9to5 Network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Swift

Swift
WWDC 2021

WWDC 2021

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.