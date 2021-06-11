Apple engineer talks new Swift features and more in podcast interview following WWDC21

Apple has announced a handful of major changes for developers at WWDC 2021 this week, including updates to Swift, Swift Playgrounds, and more. In the latest episode of John Sundell’s Swift By Sundell podcast, Apple’s Doug Gregor joins the show to discuss new features in Swift and more.

Gregor serves as a senior compiler engineer at Apple and has been at the company for over a decade. In the interview, Gregor goes in-depth on new features for developers in Swift 5.5, including the new concurrency features.

Doug Gregor from Apple joins John to discuss Swift 5.5’s new concurrency features in great detail. How do features like async/await and actors work under the hood, and how were those concepts adapted in order to feel right at home within Swift’s existing ecosystem? That, and much more, on this WWDC21 special episode of the show.

You can listen to the full episode of Swift by Sundell on Sundell’s website, Apple Podcasts, and more.

