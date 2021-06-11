Apple TV+ apocalyptic drama SEE announces season two release date, season three renewal

- Jun. 11th 2021 1:55 am PT

0

‘SEE’ debuted at Apple TV+’s launch all the way back in November of 2019 but production on the second season of this post-apocalyptic show was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Apple is now ready to announce the season two release date: August 27. Sign up to Apple TV+ and rewatch the first season ahead of the second season premiere. This season, Dave Bautista (Edo Voss) accompanies Jason Momoa (Baba Voss) in the lead role.

SEE was not well received by critics but has been quite popular by general audiences. For season two, Apple will release episodes weekly starting August 27.

The show has also been officially renewed for a third season, which has already been filming for several months.

Watch the official teaser trailer for SEE season two here:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.