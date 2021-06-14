The Morning Show season two premieres September 17 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today announced that the second season of its hero drama ‘The Morning Show’ returns for a second season starting September 17, almost two years after season one aired.

Like many of Apple’s flagship properties, production on the season was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The series stars Jennifer Aniston (Alex Levy) and Reese Witherspoon (Bradley Jackson) in lead roles, as presenters of a national news channel. In season one, the show is rocked by sexual misconduct allegations against Levy’s male TV companion, played by Steve Carell (Mitch Kessler).

Kessler is fired at the start of the first season, and the episodes depict his eventual downfall as Levy and Jackson battle sexism in the highest levels of the organization. Based on the released teaser trailer, the second season picks up right where the first season ended.

The Morning Show is one of Apple’s top original properties, featuring high-profile celebrity stars and a huge supporting cast. Billy Crudup won an Emmy for his supporting actor role in the show. Julianna Margulies and Hasan Minhaj join the star-studded cast list in season two.

Although Apple does not release viewing figures, The Morning Show is believed to be one of Apple’s most-watched series to date, next to hit comedy Ted Lasso.

Apple has announced a slew of release dates for upcoming titles in the last couple of weeks, including announcing new sci-fi series Invasion, and the second season of SEE.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: