Apple launches Back to School student offer: free AirPods with iPad and Mac purchases

Apple has launched its Back to School promotional offer for the 2021 season. Customers can get a free pair of AirPods bundled with the purchase of eligible Mac and iPad purchases.

Free bundled AirPods are available as standard, and customers can pay the extra to get AirPods Pro. Students, parents and school faculty in the United States can take advantage of the offer from now until September 27. Details after the break …

Although this is currently limited to the US Apple Store for Education, Apple typically rolls out identical Back to School promotions in other regions like the UK a few weeks after the US campaign begins.

This year, the Back to School offer applies to purchases of any iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air including build-to-order options. On the iPad front, only purchases of iPad Pro and iPad Air are eligible.

Across both iPad and Mac deals, you are saving a total of $159 … the price of the standard second-generation AirPods with wired charging case. You can choose to get the AirPods with wireless charging case for an additional $40, or upgrade to AirPods Pro for $90 extra.

In all cases, students are saving $159 compared to buying the products from the Apple Store individually. However, note that you are also benefiting from the 5-10% student discount on the price of the Mac and iPad too.

For instance, the student price of an M1 MacBook Air is $899. For the duration of the Back to School promotion, students can get both the MacBook Air and second-generation AirPods for $899. It’s a decent offer.

That being said, it probably makes sense to look elsewhere for the best deal. The second-generation AirPods are several years old at this point, with rumors of a model redesign coming later this year, and are regularly discounted at third-party retailers. You also may be able to find standalone discounts on M1 Macs.

