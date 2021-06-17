Charge Fast MagSafe Power Pack Air for iPhone 12 offers 10W wireless charging

It’s been over half a year since Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 lineup with MagSafe but the company still hasn’t launched a magnetic portable battery or new version of its Smart Battery Case. Beating Apple to market, the Charge Fast MagSafe Power Pack Air makes it seamless to juice up your iPhone 12 at 10W speeds. Read on for more details and get a $10 discount with code “MY10” at checkout.

Portable batteries with Qi wireless charging can be useful in some situations, but they’re awkward if you want to power up your iPhone while using them. You also have to be careful where you place your iPhone on the charging coil and they’re limited to 7.5W speeds.

With the Charge Fast MagSafe Power Pack Air, you get a seamless and faster wireless charging experience. MagSafe compatibility means you don’t have to think twice about the placement, your iPhone 12 is easy to use while powering up, and the Power Pack Air offers 10W wireless and 22W wired charging speeds.

We tested out the Charge Fast MagSafe Power Pack Air on the iPhone 12 Pro and found it works as expected (in some tests getting more than 10W wirelessly). The portable battery’s silicone soft-touch finish makes it comfortable to hold while using your iPhone and it’s really convenient to use.

The Power Pack Air itself charges via USB-C (cable included) which also serves as a 22W output. And there’s an additional USB-A port to charge another device.

Along the bottom, the Power Pack Air features 4 LEDs for the battery status next to the USB-C port. On the side of the battery is the power button.

Charge Fast says the 5,000mAh capacity offers 1.3x full charges for iPhone 12 Pro Max, just over 1.5x charges for iPhone 12/Pro, and 2x charges for iPhone 12 mini. Charge Fast does note that the Power Pack Air is slightly wider than the iPhone 12 mini.

Power Pack Air charges through cases up to 6 mm thick, but recommends charging without a case for the best performance.

The Charge Fast Power Pack Air portable battery comes in black and white, includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, and 1-year warranty.

$10 off Power Pack Air

You can pick up the Charge Fast MagSafe Power Pack Air direct from the company for $54.99. But 9to5Mac readers can use code “MY10” at checkout for a $10 discount, bringing the price down to just $44.99.

