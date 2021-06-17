Apple TV+ announces release date for Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd dark comedy ‘The Shrink Next Door’, watch the teaser here

Apple TV+ today announced the release date for upcoming dark comedy limited series starring Will Ferrel and Paul Redd. Based on the podcast of the same name, The Shrink Next Door will premiere on Apple’s streaming service beginning November 12.

The show is an eight-part limited series, and also stars Kathryn Hayn, playing the sister of Ferrell’s character.

The adaptation of the popular ‘true crime’ podcast will show the story of a psychiatrist who abused his relationship with wealthy patients for personal gain.

With lengthy free trials coming to an end, Apple has been on a roll recently filling out its calendar of upcoming TV+ content. Watch the teaser for The Shrink Next Door here:

