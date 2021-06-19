FOX NOW app no longer available on the third-gen Apple TV

The third-generation Apple TV just lost another app with FOX NOW dropping support for the set-top box. Only this year, YouTube, CBS All Access, and MLB apps removed their apps from this Apple TV model.

As spotted by Appleosophy, FOX NOW announced in May that would drop support to the third-generation Apple TV on June 17. The day has come and not even the app is not supported anymore and it was removed from the Apple TV home screen as well.

With FOX NOW, users are able to watch content from FOX live and on-demand, including TV shows, sports games, latest news, animations, and more.

As for now, the app requires iOS 12 or later or tvOS 13 or later, which means only the fourth-generation or newer Apple TV models are supported by the app.

For those who still have a third-generation Apple TV and don’t plan to upgrade it, there’s always a workaround. It’s possible to AirPlay content from the iPhone or iPad to the set-top-box, which means you can still watch FOX NOW content or any other stream that you like.

To watch Paramount+, for example, which is not available on the third-generation Apple TV, you can subscribe to the channel on the TV app on your iPhone, and then find it on the TV app on the older Apple TV, as you can learn more about it here.

With the third-generation Apple TV going to its 9th year of launch, it’s just a matter of time as it’s losing more and more apps available.

