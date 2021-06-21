Squash 3 for Mac is a powerful new batch image editing app, now available in beta

Realmac is out today with early access for its major update coming to Squash. Version 3 was totally rewritten with Swift and includes a beautiful new UI to quickly batch resize, compress, watermark, rename images, apply effects, and much more.

Realmac is launching Squash 3 later this year and ahead of that, it’s opened up early access to the new powerful software today. Along with being totally rewritten with Swift, version 3 has an all-new UI with a modern interface that’s ready for macOS Big Sur and Monterey.

The new Squash features a fast and powerful drag-and-drop design that means you can batch edit everything from a few images to large folders full of them. And it works offline since everything is processed locally on your Mac.

Squash 3 features:

Batch convert, resize, watermark, and compress images from one format to another in a single click.

Convert iPhone’s HEIC images into jpgs that can be used elsewhere.

Resize a folder full of images, faster than you can open Photoshop.

Apply gorgeous photo filters to multiple images.

Enhance images with adjustments, like sharpen, vibrance, sepia, and more.

Bulk rename files ready for uploading.

Remove personal location metadata from photos.

Here’s a closer look at Squash 3:

And here are some use cases where Squash can come in handy:

Photographers use Squash 3 to take a catalogue of their images and easily apply their watermark before sending them to a client or uploading them to the web.

Web developers can use Squash 3 to quickly and easily convert images to another format while reducing the file size at the same time.

Journalists and Bloggers can use Squash 3 to convert large PNG screenshots into minuscule JPG files before uploading them to their CMS of choice.

iPhone users can easily turn their HEIC files into a more compatible format for use with other apps and phones.

