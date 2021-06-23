Headlines iOS app update brings smarter widgets, iPad UI improvements, more

The simple and clean news reader Headlines for iPhone and iPad is out today with a nice update that makes its widgets more useful, brings iPad UI enhancements, offers smart group management, and more.

Headlines for iOS is a news reader that offers seamless feed discovery and management and useful features like iCloud sync, dark mode, and 6 widgets to choose from.

Version 2 of the app launched today and one of the most interesting new features is the ability for widgets to hide articles that you’ve already read.

Along with that, Headlines 2 brings in-app article browsing, the option to manage smart groups, feeds, and tags, a better UI for iPad, and more.

Headlines is a free download for iPhone and iPad with an in-app purchases available to unlock unlimited feeds, mute filters, alternate icons, instant translation, and tags for $1.99/month, $9.99/year, or $24.99 for a lifetime license.

Release notes:

Say hello to Headlines 2! Here’s what’s new: • In-app article browsing. • Manage smart groups, feeds and tags from the new home screen. • Widgets can now hide articles you’ve already read. • iPad user interface improvements. • You can now open articles in your default browser (e.g. Safari). • Alternate icons for Headlines+ users. • Default theme overriding. • Bug fixes and memory management improvements.

