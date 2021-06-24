Apple today released watchOS 8 beta 2. With this new version, one of the features previewed during the WWDC21 keynote is finally available: the new Portraits Watch Face.

With this new Watch Face, users can select up to 24 Portraits in their gallery and add them to their Apple Watch as a Face.

See your favorite portrait photos as a watch face. The portraits are cropped to focus on the people in them, fit the display, and integrate the time. You can choose from three different type styles and select up to 24 photos. A new photo appears each time you raise your wrist or tap the display.”

The user can choose up to two complications. The date in the middle or any other that he might like in the bottom.

Not the same thing, but this new Watch Face reminds me of the 3D Photo on Facebook. Using the Digital Crown, you can zoom in or zoom out the portrait. Apple tries to make sure every photo will look good, but here’s my advice: use a vertical portrait and not a horizontal one.

During a session after WWDC21, an Apple engineer previewed another Watch Face called World Timer. For now, it’s not available in watchOS 8 beta 2. Apple could probably be saving this one for the release of the next Apple Watch.

