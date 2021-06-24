Listen to Apple Music and Spotify on this iPod Classic web player

Even 15 years after its release, Apple fans are still missing the iPod Classic. And every now and then, we find apps and web-based apps that indulge in the nostalgia of using an iPod Classic.

This time, a GitHub project has emerged that lets you play Apple Music or Spotify songs on an iPod Classic web player.

First spotted by the Verge, this web app looks exactly as the iPod Classic introduced in 2007 and it works as expected. You can use the touchscreen on your iPhone or the trackpad on the Mac to relive the classic click wheel.

You can listen to your songs in the Cover Flow mode, find your Music separated by artists, albums, and playlists, play the old “Bricks” game, go to Settings, and, of course, Sign In with your Apple Music or Spotify account.

This project, created by Tanner V, is a great tribute to a beloved Apple product. He says he wants to add in the future a few more little apps and easter eggs, although it seems likely Apple could make him delete his project first.

Before the days of streaming services, we relied on physical devices to store our limited libraries of music. Now with the streaming age, we no longer rely on physical storage and have endless hours of songs at our disposal. This project is an homage to the good ‘ol days. A mix of the old and new. Experience the iPod Classic you used to own that now connects to Spotify and Apple Music — the two most popular music streaming platforms in the world.

Here, at 9to5Mac, my colleague Parker Ortolani and I recently imagined a new iPod, called iPod Max, supporting Apple Music only, and paired with a second-generation AirPods Max, finally supporting Lossless playback as well as bringing back this old but still awesome piece of hardware.

You can check our iPod Max concept here and play songs like the old days – or not so much – with this iPod Classic here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: