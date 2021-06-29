Apple releases iOS 14.7 beta 4 to developers, more

Apple has released the fourth developer betas of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 today. The company is also rolling out watchOS 7.6 developer beta 4, as well as tvOS 14.7 developer beta 4. Head below for the details.

Today’s new release of the iOS 14.7 beta 4 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s release is 18G5052d.

As we detailed last month, iOS 14.7 brings a new timer management feature for HomePod users:

Apple today introduced the first beta of iOS 14.7 to developers, and while this update doesn’t seem to bring any significant changes, it does bring a new feature for HomePod users. With this new version of iOS, users will be able to set timers on the HomePod using the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, and possibly the Mac as well.

Here are all of the new beta releases from Apple today:

macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 4 (20G5052c)

iOS 14.7 beta 4 (18G5052d)

iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 (18G5052d)

watchOS 7.6 beta 4 (18U5552d)

tvOS 14.7 beta 4 (18M5552d)

There’s still no word on when Apple will release these latest updates to the public, but we expect a release sooner rather than later given that we’re now on the fourth beta and that iOS 15 is now available in beta as well.

