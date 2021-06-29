If you’re looking for a portable wireless charger that’s capable of charging multiple devices at once, then check out the HyperJuice 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand for iPhone. This all-in-one charger is capable of charging your iPhone 12, Apple Watch, AirPods, and another Qi-enabled smartphone simultaneously. Hyper just launched its latest Kickstarter campaign, and we’ve been able to try a pre-production version. Watch our hands-on video for the details.

Specifications

Simultaneously wirelessly charge four devices

Supports magnetic connection for iPhone 12 wireless charging

Articulating magnetic mount

Supports landscape and portrait mode

Made for Apple Watch charger

AirPods Wireless Charging Case Qi charger

Secondary Qi charger

Supports DC or USB-C power connections

Foldable for portability

Hands-on: HyperJuice 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand

Outside of being capable of charging up to four devices at once, my favorite thing about the pre-production version of the 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand that I tested was the articulating magnetic mount. Not only does the magnetic mount make it easily to rotate between landscape and portrait modes, the mount also tilts to help users acquire an ideal viewing angle for watching media and participating in FaceTime calls.









Chargers of this type are often quite bulky, and hardly portable, but the HyperJuice 4-in-1 charger folds for easy portability. The folding action makes it easy to slide the charger in a bag when traveling.









Additional specifications

Magnetic Mount: Magsafe-compatible Qi 15W max

Magsafe-compatible Qi 15W max Qi Charging Pad: Qi 15W (max) for iPhone/Android smartphones

Qi 15W (max) for iPhone/Android smartphones Apple Watch Mount: 5W (max) Certified Made for Apple Watch

5W (max) Certified Made for Apple Watch Airpods Charging Pad: 5W (max) for Airpods

5W (max) for Airpods Power Requirement: Needs at least a 30W power adapter to charge 4 devices at the same time.

Needs at least a 30W power adapter to charge 4 devices at the same time. USB-C Input: QC2.0/QC3.0(5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A); PD 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A

QC2.0/QC3.0(5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A); PD 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A DC Input: 12V/3A,15V/3A

12V/3A,15V/3A Protection: Over-current, Over-voltage, Over-temperature, Short-circuit Protection

Over-current, Over-voltage, Over-temperature, Short-circuit Protection Dimensions: 202.7 x 161.3 x 40mm / 7.98 x 6.35 x 1.57inch (folded)

202.7 x 161.3 x 40mm / 7.98 x 6.35 x 1.57inch (folded) Weight: 550g / 19.4oz / 1.21 lb

Included 36W DC Charger:

Input: 100-240V~50/60Hz 0.8A

100-240V~50/60Hz 0.8A Output: Type-C 12V/3A

Type-C 12V/3A Comes with US, EU, UK, and AU Plug Adapters













As always, early backers get the charger at a significant discount. Visit Hyper’s KickStarter page to back the HyperJuice 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand for iPhone today.

