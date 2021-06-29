If you’re looking for a portable wireless charger that’s capable of charging multiple devices at once, then check out the HyperJuice 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand for iPhone. This all-in-one charger is capable of charging your iPhone 12, Apple Watch, AirPods, and another Qi-enabled smartphone simultaneously. Hyper just launched its latest Kickstarter campaign, and we’ve been able to try a pre-production version. Watch our hands-on video for the details.
Specifications
- Simultaneously wirelessly charge four devices
- Supports magnetic connection for iPhone 12 wireless charging
- Articulating magnetic mount
- Supports landscape and portrait mode
- Made for Apple Watch charger
- AirPods Wireless Charging Case Qi charger
- Secondary Qi charger
- Supports DC or USB-C power connections
- Foldable for portability
Hands-on: HyperJuice 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand
Outside of being capable of charging up to four devices at once, my favorite thing about the pre-production version of the 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand that I tested was the articulating magnetic mount. Not only does the magnetic mount make it easily to rotate between landscape and portrait modes, the mount also tilts to help users acquire an ideal viewing angle for watching media and participating in FaceTime calls.
Chargers of this type are often quite bulky, and hardly portable, but the HyperJuice 4-in-1 charger folds for easy portability. The folding action makes it easy to slide the charger in a bag when traveling.
Additional specifications
- Magnetic Mount: Magsafe-compatible Qi 15W max
- Qi Charging Pad: Qi 15W (max) for iPhone/Android smartphones
- Apple Watch Mount: 5W (max) Certified Made for Apple Watch
- Airpods Charging Pad: 5W (max) for Airpods
- Power Requirement: Needs at least a 30W power adapter to charge 4 devices at the same time.
- USB-C Input: QC2.0/QC3.0(5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A); PD 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A
- DC Input: 12V/3A,15V/3A
- Protection: Over-current, Over-voltage, Over-temperature, Short-circuit Protection
- Dimensions: 202.7 x 161.3 x 40mm / 7.98 x 6.35 x 1.57inch (folded)
- Weight: 550g / 19.4oz / 1.21 lb
Included 36W DC Charger:
- Input: 100-240V~50/60Hz 0.8A
- Output: Type-C 12V/3A
- Comes with US, EU, UK, and AU Plug Adapters
As always, early backers get the charger at a significant discount. Visit Hyper’s KickStarter page to back the HyperJuice 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand for iPhone today.
