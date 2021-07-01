AT&T launches 988 hotline support for emergency mental health and suicide prevention services

A year ahead of a July 2022 deadline to implement 988 instant access to emergency mental health services, AT&T has launched support for the hotline. The carrier joins T-Mobile and Verizon in supporting the 988 emergency code.

Last November we saw T-Mobile roll out support for the 988 mental health and suicide crisis hotline with Verizon following in December. Now AT&T has also launched support for 988 earlier than the FCC deadline.

As all the major carriers have noted, mental health has been a growing issue in recent years and the 988 emergency hotline code gives direct access to life-saving mental health services from professionally trained counselors from over 180 crisis call centers.

What’s the news? AT&T is supporting the three-digit emergency hotline code, 988, for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services. Voice calls to 988 will be directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) to help individuals in crisis. Why is this important? The United States is experiencing a crisis, and we want to be a part of the solution. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during April–June of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019. In response to these trends, in 2020 the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Congress designated 988 as an easy to remember code for Americans to reach the Lifeline. The availability of 988, its ease of use and recollection, and the education associated with its adoption will help countless at-risk Americans to get the help they urgently need. 988 is a priority for AT&T and we esteem the 24/7 confidential support and crisis resources that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Lifeline and the US Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Crisis Line provide.

AT&T says 99% of its customers can use the 988 emergency hotline now with landline customers getting the support by July 2022.

Those in need can also access the same services with the toll-free number, 800-273-TALK (8255) 24/7 or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

