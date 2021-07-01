Parallels to bring Windows 11 to Macs

After bringing Windows 10 support to the M1 Macs, Parallels confirmed it’s working to bring Windows 11 compatibility to macOS. This comes just a week after Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 to the public with an all-new design.

According to iMore, Parallels confirmed that the team is doing “everything that’s possible” to bring Windows 11 to macOS. Here’s what Nick Dobrovolskiy, SVP of Engineering and Support, told the website:

“Since Windows 11 has just been announced recently, the Parallels Engineering team is waiting for the official Windows 11 Insider Preview build to start studying changes introduced in the new OS to deliver full compatibility in future Parallels Desktop updates.”

As for now, Parallels Desktop is in version 16, which is optimized for macOS Big Sur. Publicly, the company said it’s testing the software on macOS Monterey beta “to ensure full compatibility as soon as it’s released.”

In April, the software was updated to version 16.5. It brought up to 250% less energy used, up to 60% better DirectX 11 performance, and up to 30% better virtual machine performance than a Windows 10 VM running on Intel-based MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor.

In May, 9to5Mac Jeff Benjamin posted a super-easy guide for installing Windows on M1 Macs using Parallels Desktop, which you can learn more about here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: