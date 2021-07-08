Apple releases macOS 11.5 beta 5 for developers and public testers

- Jul. 8th 2021 1:17 pm PT

The beta cycle continues for macOS 11.5 with the fifth build arriving for developers and public testers today, one week after the last release.

If you’re enrolled in the developer or public beta program, the OTA for macOS 11.5 beta 5 should be showing up soon if it’s not already. You can also download the beta from Apple’s Developer website.

There haven’t been many user-facing changes discovered in the macOS 11.5 beta but we did spot a new HomePod timer feature that will work with the Home app and could arrive on Mac as well as iOS.

Alongside the macOS 11.5 and iOS 14.7 beta, Apple has the second beta for macOS 12 Monterey and iOS 15 in testing.

Apple also released the fifth betas for iOS 14.7 and more today.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

