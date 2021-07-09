How to watch Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

The highly anticipated third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is set for Saturday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT at the T-Mobile Arena. Here’s how to watch Poirier vs. McGregor UFC 264 on the web, iPhone, Apple TV, and more.

With McGregor winning the first bout back in 2014 and Poirier taking the second in January this year, the two are ready to settle their trilogy in Las Vegas with UFC 264.

Below, we’ll look at how to watch Poirier vs. McGregor 3 with ESPN+, as well as what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US, and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to Poirier vs. McGregor at a 35% discount ($89.98, reg. $129). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $69.99.

Other UFC 264 fights include Burns vs. Thompson, Tuivasa vs. Hardy, and more. Early prelims kick off at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT, with the main event set for 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT.

How to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 UFC 264 on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

Watch on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Get access to UFC 264 and a year of ESPN+ at a 35% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch Poirer vs McGregor 3, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC Poirier vs McGregor

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 264 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $69.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC Poirier vs McGregor

Watch on the UFC app

If you want some access to UFC and extra content, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month. However, Fight Pass only offers access to the prelims, while Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will require a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third-gen Apple TV.

