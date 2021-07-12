Apple teams up with California State University to give students iPad Air and Smart Keyboard bundle

Apple is teaming up with California State University to provide iPad Air devices to up to 35,000 first-year and new transfer students. The announcement was made by California State University today, saying that students will receive an iPad Air, an Apple Pencil, and a Smart Keyboard Folio.

In the announcement, Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of education and enterprise marketing, said:

At Apple, we believe that education is a powerful force for equity and opportunity, and that technology can empower all students to achieve their goals. We’re thrilled that iPad Air and the incredible education apps in the App Store will be central to the experience at CSU campuses across California, and will play a part in the learning and career development of students from Humboldt to San Marcos.

California State University will kick off this new partnership in the upcoming fall 2021 semester across eight of its different campuses. All incoming first-year students as well as new transfer students will be provided “with this iPad bundle for the entirety of their undergraduate experience at the CSU.”

“CSUCCESS will assure that students have immedi​ate access to innovative, new mobile tools they need to support their learning, particularly when faced with the lingering effects of the pandemic,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “The new initiative will establish a foundation for their achievement and has the potential to play a key role in eliminating stubborn equity gaps among our talented and diverse students. In addition to truly addressing equity and access, we see iPad Air as a powerful tool to prepare our students for their future careers.”

You can visit the CSUCCESS website for additional information about the program and read the full press release announcement right here.

