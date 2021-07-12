Deals: M1 Mac mini falls to new low at $150 off, Anker gear from $9, iPad Pro $199 off, more

Monday has delivered a new week, and with it, a new selection of the best deals that are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s M1 Mac mini at $150 off. That’s alongside a new batch of Anker markdowns starting at $9 and $199 off previous-generation iPad Pros. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple M1 Mac mini deals take $150 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $750. Typically fetching $899, you’re looking at a new all-time low with today’s $149 discount beating our previous Prime Day mention by $30. The 256GB model is down to $600 from $699 as well.

Apple’s latest Mac mini provides an affordable and compact way to bring all of the perks of the new M1 chip to your desktop with the added benefit of being able to choose your own display, unlike the new iMacs. Sporting the same low-profile footprint that many have come to know and love, it packs up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support on top of being powered by Apple Silicon. There’s also two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package, and you can get a closer look in our coverage right here.

Anker’s latest sale is now live from $9

Anker is now back to start off yet another week with a collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining this week’s selection is the PowerHouse II 400 Power Station at $280. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at 30% in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price to date and comes within $20 of the all-time low.

Anker’s latest portable charging station enters with 300W of internal power to handle refueling just about anytime. Powerhouse II 400 arrives as a compelling campsite or tailgating upgrade with a full AC outlet that’s supplemented by a 60W USB-C PD output, three USB-A slots, and a car socket. Thanks to a DC input, you’ll also be able to refuel the internal battery with a solar charger for a truly off-the-grid setup.

Save $199 on previous-generation iPad Pros

Various retailers are currently discounting Apple’s previous-generation 2020 iPad Pros with both 11- and 12.9-inch models on sale. With as much as $199 in savings, you’ll find both entry-level models and Wi-Fi + Cellular offerings on sale at some of the best prices to date.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros may not feature the new M1 chips or Thunderbolt connectivity, but still manage to deliver a compelling iPadOS experience for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside up to 12.9-inches of Liquid Retina Display, there’s also built-in Face ID, 10-hour battery life, and USB-C connectivity. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6 support and a refreshed camera array around back supplemented by a LiDAR scanner. Learn more in our hands-on review.

