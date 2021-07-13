Apple releases watchOS 7.6 RC to developers and public beta testers

After a few weeks of testing, Apple is releasing today’s watchOS 7.6 RC version to all users. This version brings bug fixes and ECG capability to more regions.

The build version of watchOS 7.6 RC is 18U63. According to Apple’s release notes, watchOS 7.6 RC brings support for the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in 30 additional regions. The full list of countries receiving these two features is here.

This release comes alongside iOS 14.7 RC, iPadOS 14.7, HomePod Software 14.7 tvOS 14.7, and macOS Big Sur 11.5. Also today, Apple announced the new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 lineup and two new colors of AirTag keychains.

Apple is also testing watchOS 8, the upcoming Apple Watch operating system previewed during the WWDC21 keynote. With this update, which is set to be released in the coming months, Apple will bring:

Anew version of the Breathe app, now called Mindfulness;

Respiratory rate is now measured during sleep tracking;

Photo watch faces can now include depth using portrait mode photos;

Photos app overhauled with featured highlights and memories;

Photos can now be shared from the watch with Messages and Mail;

Scribble now lets you include emoji in handwritten messages;

App shelf in iMessage includes image search and quick access to photos;

Find My now includes items (including AirTags);

Weather includes next hour precipitation;

Apple Watch can do multiple timers for the first time;

Tips is now available on the Apple Watch;

Music can be shared from Apple Watch over Messages.

