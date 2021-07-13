Shopping guide: The ultimate directory of home furnishings in virtual Apple keynotes

Behind every great virtual Apple keynote is an equally impressive collection of modern furniture and tasteful objects from top designers across the globe. Poring through all six online-only Apple events, I’ve cataloged more than 100 chairs, sofas, tables, lamps, books, and accessories that fill the sets.

Starting with WWDC 2020, Apple events went virtual in response to the pandemic. The cinematic productions that followed have featured sweeping views of Apple Park, immaculately detailed interior backdrops, and an entire mock home staged with cutaway views.

Though often onscreen for just seconds, the rooms Apple designed for each event are stunning in depth and variety of decor. Every space has clearly been curated by an expert team of designers and tastemakers who value the art of storytelling and have volumes of product knowledge at their disposal. 

These sets are not shopped from a catalog. In every room, it’s difficult to come by more than two pieces available from the same manufacturer — or even the same country. In some cases, sets contain vintage items, discontinued pieces, and uncommon or custom versions of standard products. The result is a difference you can feel as much as see. Care is what makes these mock spaces memorable. Maybe that’s why I’ve received more reader requests for this article than any other piece since cataloging the modern furnishings of Apple Store Boardrooms.

Below you’ll find annotated frames from all six virtual Apple events to date and links to many of the products featured in them. Some key items I was unable to identify. When possible, I’ve suggested other products that are a close match. If you’d like to share any corrections or additions to this directory, please email me or drop me a line on Twitter.

Title: Apple Park
Apple Park Furnishings
  1. Artek Bar Stool 64
  2. Cappellini Morrison Stool
  3. Symbiote UltraFrame Workstation
  4. System Supporto Stool
  5. AMQ ACTIV-Pro Workstation
  6. Carl Hansen & Søn CH25 Lounge Chair
  7. Arco Essenza Square Table
  8. Maruni Hiroshima Armchair
  9. B&B Italia Charles Sofa
  10. Arco Essenza Bench
  11. Lapalma Kipu Pouf
  12. Vitra Pacific Chair
  13. Knoll Saarinen Side Table 16” Round
  14. Knoll Saarinen Womb Chair
  15. Tribù T-Table Dining Table (Close Match)
  16. Cappellini Morrison Stool
  17. JANUS et Cie Mistra Backless Bench 195
  18. JANUS et Cie Mistra Dining Table Rectangle 223
  19. JANUS et Cie Mistra Stackable Armchair
  20. JANUS et Cie Mistra Dining Table Square 100
Title: The Home
"The Home" Furnishings
"The Home" Furnishings
  1. Fenton & Fenton Marlboro Chair
  2. Orange Cubist Round Coffee Table
  3. B&B Italia Tufty Time Sofa
  4. Mesa Bolonia Low Table (Close Match)
  5. Cassina Nuvola Rossa Bookcase
  6. Japanese Woodcuts Boats Print
  7. Jensen Table Lamp
  8. Lawson-Fenning 4-Drawer Arcadia Chest
  9. Stone and Sawyer Tall Baxter Lamp
  10. Flos Castiglioni Gatto Table Lamp
  11. Blu Dot Trace 3 Pendant Light
  12. Millwood Pines Emmeline 36” Dining Table
  13. Louis Poulsen Cirque Pendant Light
  14. Blu Dot Trace 2 Pendant Light
  15. Porro Neve Chair
  16. CLO Studios Leather Weave Stool
  17. Benoit Lounge Chair
  18. ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
  19. Ethnicraft N701 Sofa – 2 Seater
  20. Adesso Stewart Round Shelf Floor Lamp
  21. Ethnicraft N701 Sofa – 1 Seater (Close Match)
  22. Anthropologie Faye Task Lamp
  23. Hay About A Chair 51 Task Chair
  24. Anthropologie Cheyenne-Striped Pouf
  25. Zago Abys TV Cabinet
  26. The California Workshop Orikata Saucer Pendant
  27. Billiani Green Chair
  28. Axel Floor Lamp (Close Match)
  29. Four Hands Georgia Chair
  30. Leander Table Lamp
  31. Lawson-Fenning 2-Drawer Arcadia Chest
  32. Anthropologie Lilly Table Lamp Base (Close Match)
  33. Crate & Barrel Solid Oak Media Storage
  34. B&B Italia Shelf X
  35. IKEA Vintage Johanna Jelinek Salong Vase
  36. Artemide Laguna Table Lamp
  37. Eames Soft Pad Chair, Management Height
  38. Bonus — Garage Lamps: IKEA NYMÅNE Pendant lamp
Title: The Books

Note: This section contains Amazon Affiliate links.

Many of the books curated by Apple in the video frames above are published by Taschen.

  1. Inside Asia, Volume 2
  2. Taschen Collection: Art Of Our Time
  3. Rooftops. Islands In The Sky
  4. 100 Contemporary Fashion Designers
  5. 40 Under 40 : Young Architects for the New Millennium
  6. Kitchen Kitsch: Vintage Food Graphics
  7. Havana Style
  8. Shanghai Style
  9. Art Now, Volume 3
  10. Wood Architecture Now! Volume 2
  11. Sante D’Orazio: Barely Private
  12. FUSE 1-20 From Invention to Antimatter: Twenty years of FUSE
  13. Homes For Our Time. Contemporary Houses around the World
  14. The Stanley Kubrick Archives
  15. Soul i-D
  16. Sir Norman Foster. (Architecture & Design)
  17. Burton Holmes Travelogues: The Greatest Traveler of His Time
  18. The Golden Age of Advertising – the 60s
  19. Sacred Journey: The Ganges to the Himalayas
  20. London: Hotels & More
  21. Indian Style
  22. London Style
  23. Inside Africa North & East
  24. Robert Crumb. Sketchbook Volume 2, Volume 3, Volume 5
  25. Las Vegas Vintage Graphics
  26. Alchemy & Mysticism
  27. The Dog in Photography 1839-Today
  28. Asia Grace
  29. Inside Chefs’ Fridges. Europe
  30. New Forms. Architecture in the 1990s
  31. Warhol on Basquiat: The Iconic Relationship Told in Andy Warhol’s Words and Pictures
Title: Other Spaces
"Other Spaces" Furnishings
  1. BoConcept Fargo Sofa (Close Match)
  2. Treku Aura Credenza
  3. Tom Dixon Fan Table
  4. Vitsœ 621 Table
  5. Martin Brattrud Gleneagles Chair 840-01
  6. ERG International Raven Stool (Close Match)
  7. Dang 2 Door / 2 Drawer Console
  8. Isamu Noguchi Akari 10A Floor Lamp
  9. Blu Dot Toro Lounge Chair
  10. Muuto Around Coffee Table
  11. Afroart Studio Juana Cushion Cover Pink/Blue
  12. Louis Poulsen AJ Floor Lamp
  13. Gärsnäs Bleck Sofa
  14. Finn Juhl Model 23-22 Teak Credenza
  15. GlucksteinHome Norway II Accent Chair
  16. Normann Copenhagen Rope Sofa Chaise Lounge (Close Match)
  17. Santa & Cole Trípode Floor Lamp
"Other Spaces" Furnishings
  1. Maruni Hiroshima Armchair
  2. Maruni Table 200 (Close Match)
  3. Enzo Occasional Chair
  4. Adesso Eden Floor Lamp
  5. Design Within Reach Edge Coffee Table (Close Match)
  6. Cassina Mex Cube Sofa (Close Match)
  7. Oluce Atollo Glass Lamp
  8. Arthur Umanoff Leather Walnut and Steel Chair
  9. Adesso Hamilton Floor Lamp
  10. Jan Kurtz Flaminia Highback Chair
  11. Kelly Wearstler Coquette Table Lamp
  12. Target Circo Kids Table and Chair Collection
  13. Zella Floor Lamp
  14. Enzo Occasional Chair
  15. Adesso Jeffrey Table Lamp (Close Match)
  16. Saba Italia New York Armchair
  17. Normann Copenhagen Hyg Chair (Close Match)
  18. IKEA FINNVARD Trestle with shelf
  19. Urban Outfitters Sabine Etched Ceramic Carafe
  20. Ethnicraft Oak Shadow TV cupboard
  21. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Chair
  22. Birch Lane Imane Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
  23. Poppin Blush QT Privacy Lounge Chair
  24. Coalesse Last Minute Stool
  25. Kettal Roll Club Chair

If you’d like to share any corrections or additions to this directory, please email me or drop me a line on Twitter.

