Shopping guide: The ultimate directory of home furnishings in virtual Apple keynotes

Behind every great virtual Apple keynote is an equally impressive collection of modern furniture and tasteful objects from top designers across the globe. Poring through all six online-only Apple events, I’ve cataloged more than 100 chairs, sofas, tables, lamps, books, and accessories that fill the sets.
Starting with WWDC 2020, Apple events went virtual in response to the pandemic. The cinematic productions that followed have featured sweeping views of Apple Park, immaculately detailed interior backdrops, and an entire mock home staged with cutaway views.
Though often onscreen for just seconds, the rooms Apple designed for each event are stunning in depth and variety of decor. Every space has clearly been curated by an expert team of designers and tastemakers who value the art of storytelling and have volumes of product knowledge at their disposal.
These sets are not shopped from a catalog. In every room, it’s difficult to come by more than two pieces available from the same manufacturer — or even the same country. In some cases, sets contain vintage items, discontinued pieces, and uncommon or custom versions of standard products. The result is a difference you can feel as much as see. Care is what makes these mock spaces memorable. Maybe that’s why I’ve received more reader requests for this article than any other piece since cataloging the modern furnishings of Apple Store Boardrooms.
Below you’ll find annotated frames from all six virtual Apple events to date and links to many of the products featured in them. Some key items I was unable to identify. When possible, I’ve suggested other products that are a close match. If you’d like to share any corrections or additions to this directory, please email me or drop me a line on Twitter.
- Artek Bar Stool 64
- Cappellini Morrison Stool
- Symbiote UltraFrame Workstation
- System Supporto Stool
- AMQ ACTIV-Pro Workstation
- Carl Hansen & Søn CH25 Lounge Chair
- Arco Essenza Square Table
- Maruni Hiroshima Armchair
- B&B Italia Charles Sofa
- Arco Essenza Bench
- Lapalma Kipu Pouf
- Vitra Pacific Chair
- Knoll Saarinen Side Table 16” Round
- Knoll Saarinen Womb Chair
- Tribù T-Table Dining Table (Close Match)
- Cappellini Morrison Stool
- JANUS et Cie Mistra Backless Bench 195
- JANUS et Cie Mistra Dining Table Rectangle 223
- JANUS et Cie Mistra Stackable Armchair
- JANUS et Cie Mistra Dining Table Square 100
- Fenton & Fenton Marlboro Chair
- Orange Cubist Round Coffee Table
- B&B Italia Tufty Time Sofa
- Mesa Bolonia Low Table (Close Match)
- Cassina Nuvola Rossa Bookcase
- Japanese Woodcuts Boats Print
- Jensen Table Lamp
- Lawson-Fenning 4-Drawer Arcadia Chest
- Stone and Sawyer Tall Baxter Lamp
- Flos Castiglioni Gatto Table Lamp
- Blu Dot Trace 3 Pendant Light
- Millwood Pines Emmeline 36” Dining Table
- Louis Poulsen Cirque Pendant Light
- Blu Dot Trace 2 Pendant Light
- Porro Neve Chair
- CLO Studios Leather Weave Stool
- Benoit Lounge Chair
- ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
- Ethnicraft N701 Sofa – 2 Seater
- Adesso Stewart Round Shelf Floor Lamp
- Ethnicraft N701 Sofa – 1 Seater (Close Match)
- Anthropologie Faye Task Lamp
- Hay About A Chair 51 Task Chair
- Anthropologie Cheyenne-Striped Pouf
- Zago Abys TV Cabinet
- The California Workshop Orikata Saucer Pendant
- Billiani Green Chair
- Axel Floor Lamp (Close Match)
- Four Hands Georgia Chair
- Leander Table Lamp
- Lawson-Fenning 2-Drawer Arcadia Chest
- Anthropologie Lilly Table Lamp Base (Close Match)
- Crate & Barrel Solid Oak Media Storage
- B&B Italia Shelf X
- IKEA Vintage Johanna Jelinek Salong Vase
- Artemide Laguna Table Lamp
- Eames Soft Pad Chair, Management Height
- Bonus — Garage Lamps: IKEA NYMÅNE Pendant lamp
Note: This section contains Amazon Affiliate links.
Many of the books curated by Apple in the video frames above are published by Taschen.
- Inside Asia, Volume 2
- Taschen Collection: Art Of Our Time
- Rooftops. Islands In The Sky
- 100 Contemporary Fashion Designers
- 40 Under 40 : Young Architects for the New Millennium
- Kitchen Kitsch: Vintage Food Graphics
- Havana Style
- Shanghai Style
- Art Now, Volume 3
- Wood Architecture Now! Volume 2
- Sante D’Orazio: Barely Private
- FUSE 1-20 From Invention to Antimatter: Twenty years of FUSE
- Homes For Our Time. Contemporary Houses around the World
- The Stanley Kubrick Archives
- Soul i-D
- Sir Norman Foster. (Architecture & Design)
- Burton Holmes Travelogues: The Greatest Traveler of His Time
- The Golden Age of Advertising – the 60s
- Sacred Journey: The Ganges to the Himalayas
- London: Hotels & More
- Indian Style
- London Style
- Inside Africa North & East
- Robert Crumb. Sketchbook Volume 2, Volume 3, Volume 5
- Las Vegas Vintage Graphics
- Alchemy & Mysticism
- The Dog in Photography 1839-Today
- Asia Grace
- Inside Chefs’ Fridges. Europe
- New Forms. Architecture in the 1990s
- Warhol on Basquiat: The Iconic Relationship Told in Andy Warhol’s Words and Pictures
- BoConcept Fargo Sofa (Close Match)
- Treku Aura Credenza
- Tom Dixon Fan Table
- Vitsœ 621 Table
- Martin Brattrud Gleneagles Chair 840-01
- ERG International Raven Stool (Close Match)
- Dang 2 Door / 2 Drawer Console
- Isamu Noguchi Akari 10A Floor Lamp
- Blu Dot Toro Lounge Chair
- Muuto Around Coffee Table
- Afroart Studio Juana Cushion Cover Pink/Blue
- Louis Poulsen AJ Floor Lamp
- Gärsnäs Bleck Sofa
- Finn Juhl Model 23-22 Teak Credenza
- GlucksteinHome Norway II Accent Chair
- Normann Copenhagen Rope Sofa Chaise Lounge (Close Match)
- Santa & Cole Trípode Floor Lamp
- Maruni Hiroshima Armchair
- Maruni Table 200 (Close Match)
- Enzo Occasional Chair
- Adesso Eden Floor Lamp
- Design Within Reach Edge Coffee Table (Close Match)
- Cassina Mex Cube Sofa (Close Match)
- Oluce Atollo Glass Lamp
- Arthur Umanoff Leather Walnut and Steel Chair
- Adesso Hamilton Floor Lamp
- Jan Kurtz Flaminia Highback Chair
- Kelly Wearstler Coquette Table Lamp
- Target Circo Kids Table and Chair Collection
- Zella Floor Lamp
- Enzo Occasional Chair
- Adesso Jeffrey Table Lamp (Close Match)
- Saba Italia New York Armchair
- Normann Copenhagen Hyg Chair (Close Match)
- IKEA FINNVARD Trestle with shelf
- Urban Outfitters Sabine Etched Ceramic Carafe
- Ethnicraft Oak Shadow TV cupboard
- Blu Dot Hot Mesh Chair
- Birch Lane Imane Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
- Poppin Blush QT Privacy Lounge Chair
- Coalesse Last Minute Stool
- Kettal Roll Club Chair
