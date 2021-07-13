Shopping guide: The ultimate directory of home furnishings in virtual Apple keynotes

Behind every great virtual Apple keynote is an equally impressive collection of modern furniture and tasteful objects from top designers across the globe. Poring through all six online-only Apple events, I’ve cataloged more than 100 chairs, sofas, tables, lamps, books, and accessories that fill the sets.

Starting with WWDC 2020, Apple events went virtual in response to the pandemic. The cinematic productions that followed have featured sweeping views of Apple Park, immaculately detailed interior backdrops, and an entire mock home staged with cutaway views.

Though often onscreen for just seconds, the rooms Apple designed for each event are stunning in depth and variety of decor. Every space has clearly been curated by an expert team of designers and tastemakers who value the art of storytelling and have volumes of product knowledge at their disposal.

These sets are not shopped from a catalog. In every room, it’s difficult to come by more than two pieces available from the same manufacturer — or even the same country. In some cases, sets contain vintage items, discontinued pieces, and uncommon or custom versions of standard products. The result is a difference you can feel as much as see. Care is what makes these mock spaces memorable. Maybe that’s why I’ve received more reader requests for this article than any other piece since cataloging the modern furnishings of Apple Store Boardrooms.

Below you’ll find annotated frames from all six virtual Apple events to date and links to many of the products featured in them. Some key items I was unable to identify. When possible, I’ve suggested other products that are a close match. If you’d like to share any corrections or additions to this directory, please email me or drop me a line on Twitter.

Many of the books curated by Apple in the video frames above are published by Taschen.

