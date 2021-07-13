Low-cost Mac backup service Backblaze raising plan prices, current rates around for one month

In an email sent to customers today, Backblaze announced that they will be increasing the cost of its unlimited Mac backup plan. While plan prices will jump next month, Backblaze is giving customers a chance to lock in existing prices for up to two years.

The previous $6/month plan is increasing to $7/month, yearly is increasing from $60 to $70, and the $110 two year plan is going to $130.

While this change may be disappointing, it is unsurprising given the unlimited nature of the single computer backup plan. Regardless of the number of hard drives connected to your computer and the amount of data stored on them, unlimited remote backup is only $7 per month.

Anyone hoping to start backing up your files (as you should if you don’t want to lose data) before the price increase can do so before August 16th when the changes take effect. Current Backblaze customers are also able to purchase an extra year at the lower price.

Email sent to Backblaze customers.

This price increase mirrors a change that occurred just over two years ago when the monthly price increased from $5 to $6.

In this instance, the price changes make sense. The email references supply chain costs, and hard drive prices have been increasing this year, at least in part as a result of Chia mining. Chia is a cryptocurrency, similar to Bitcoin, but rather than relying on processing power to earn them, it relies on storage space. Miners have been buying up hard drives and SDDs, despite the limited profitability of Chia mining.

Backblaze explains the change and their justification in more detail in a blog post.

The price increases of Backblaze have also hardly exceeded inflation. Personally, I have about 10TB of data stored on Backblaze from one of my computers, and with recent performance increases, I certainly won’t be leaving any time soon.

