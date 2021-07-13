Report: T-Mobile leads 5G speeds in the US, average nearing 100 Mbps

Opensignal is out with an updated quarterly report on the state of 5G in the US. This time around, the findings include T-Mobile winning again for 5G availability, download/upload speeds, and more. And the carrier also saw a solid average download speed increase putting it close to 100 Mbps.

Opensignal published its July 2021 5G User Experience Report as well as a Qualifying the mmWave 5G experience report today. The studies are based on millions of devices and billions of measurements in the US from March to June 2021.

When looking at the overall categories, T-Mobile took first place again for download and upload speeds, availability, as well as reach.

Verizon took first for the 5G Games and Voice app experience and tied with AT&T for the 5G Video experience.

One of the biggest improvements seen in this study compared to Opensignal’s April report is T-Mobile increasing its average download speed from 71.3 to 87.5 Mbps. It’s getting closer to doubling the 52.3 Mbps 5G averages of Verizon and AT&T.

Brackets in graphs represent Opensignal’s confidence interval

When it came to upload speeds, T-Mobile just beat out Verizon at 15.1 vs 14.2 Mbps while AT&T lagged far behind at 8.8 Mbps.

Another important metric won by T-Mobile was availability. The Uncarrier’s customers were connected to 5G 36.3% of the time with AT&T users at 22.5% and Verizon at just 10.5% of the time.

When looking at the ultra-fast but limited mmWave 5G coverage from the major US carriers, Verizon continued its speed lead (but actually saw a decrease from 692 Mbps in April). Meanwhile, AT&T’s average increased a touch, with T-Mobile’s jumping from 215 Mbps in April to 312 in the July report.

As we saw last time around, Opensignal highlights how rare it is to be connected to mmWave 5G – and why the mid-band 5G is key for carriers to roll out.

