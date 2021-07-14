What’s new in iOS 15 beta 3? Safari changes, Music widgets redesign, more

Apple has released iOS 15 beta 3 and iPadOS 15 beta 3 to developers today, bringing additional refinements and improvements to iPhone and iPad users. Read on as we round up everything new we’ve found so far, including changes to Safari, the music widgets, and more.

iOS 15 beta 3 features the build number of 19A5297e. Developers can update from beta 2 via the Settings app. Simply open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update. If you don’t see iOS 15 beta 3 immediately, keep checking as the update is still rolling out.

iOS 15 is also available to public beta users, but no new beta has been released to those users this week. It’s possible that the next iOS 15 public beta build is released later today or tomorrow, but a release next week is not out of the question.

If you spot any changes in iOS 15 beta 3, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Read on as we round up everything we’ve found so far.

What’s new in iOS 15 beta 3?

There’s a new splash screen when you open the App Store for the first time, highlighting in-app events, Safari extensions for iOS, and the new App Store widget

Apple has made some changes to the controversial Safari redesign on the iPhone with design changes to the navigation bar.







Another tweak in Safari: You can now tap and hold on the address bar to find a “Reload” option iOS 15 beta 3 tweaks controversial Safari redesign with new address bar, reload button

There are new icons in the Focus menu in the Settings app that are color matched to your chosen Focus, such as being purple for Do Not Disturb. The “Add Schedule or Automation” button has also gotten bigger.

Also in the Focus menu, there is a new screen that explains “Focus Status”

New actions for Background Sounds in Shortcuts

There’s new actions for Background Sounds in the iOS betas pic.twitter.com/j3o5oiMiRT — Matthew Cassinelli (@mattcassinelli) July 14, 2021

The Music home screen widgets have been redesigned when something is playing or paused. They also change color to match the album now.

The “Text from Camera” option in the text editing menu is now an icon, compared to previous betas where it was a text button that simply said “Text from Camera

New “Transfer or Reset iPhone” option in the Settings app

Swiping a notification to the left now shows two separate buttons in iOS 15 beta 3 pic.twitter.com/ahzMJ5ck2n — Doney den Ouden (@doney) July 14, 2021

New “+” button in the Find My app for sharing location, adding an AirTag, or adding another Find MY item.

