Wednesday’s best deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro falls to new low, latest MacBook Pro $199 off, more

We’ve now made it halfway through the workweek, and all of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale for the first time on Amazon at $100 off. Plus, score all-time lows on M1 MacBook Pro at $199 off and Belkin MagSafe Chargers from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $999. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at the very first Amazon discount while scoring $100 in savings to mark the lowest price we’ve seen to date overall. Amazon is also offering a discount on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $749, down from $799 to match the second-best price yet.

As the latest iteration in Apple’s lineup of iPad Pro models, the newest version stands out with the newfound inclusion of an M1 chip to deliver even better performance. Alongside a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you’re also looking at the all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review.

Get in the M1 MacBook Pro game at $199 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,100. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $199 in savings, with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,300, scoring you the same $199 in savings.

With back-to-school season in full swing and the fall semester around the corner, now is a notable time to take Apple Silicon for a spin with the latest MacBook Pro at its best price yet. Arriving with the new M1 chip under the hood, you’re also looking at 17-hour battery life and a 13-inch Retina display. Its pair of Thunderbolt ports pair with Wi-Fi 6 to deliver fast connectivity whether you’re plugged in or going wireless. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Belkin MagSafe Chargers on sale from $25

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $30. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to $5 in savings, but more notable is the very first discount we’ve seen to date. After being launched earlier this spring, Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe-compatible chargers arrived to deliver some more affordable alternatives to Apple’s in-house solution.

This entry into the Belkin lineup delivers much of the same magnetic wireless charging you’d expect, with an upright stand design that allows you to keep an eye on your iPhone 12 while it refuels. It will only dish out 7.5W of power, though, compared to Apple’s official MagSafe charger, which handles the full 15W speeds. Or check out this other Belkin magnetic wireless charger that’s down to $25.

