PSA: You can revert the Safari redesign in macOS Monterey beta 3 — here’s how

Apple released today new betas of its upcoming operating systems. With macOS Monterey beta 3, the company again redesigned the new Safari tab bar. If you don’t like how it looks, you can change back to the old way that was present in the first and second betas of macOS Monterey.

Safari’s controversial new look is sure causing a lot of discussions online. While with iOS 15 beta 3, the changes were more subtle, with macOS Monterey beta 3, Safari does look really different again.

With separated tab bars, the user can see, for example, almost all the headlines of his tabs. While bringing back the Reload button is surely a nice touch from Apple, it’s also possible to switch back the old controversial look, where all the tabs look more combined.

To revert the Safari redesign in macOS Monterey beta 3, just follow these simple steps:

With Safari open, select “View” on the upper left corner;

Toggle off “Show Separate Tab Bar.”

Done, now Safari looks like the first two betas of macOS Monterey but with the addition of the Reload button back again.

As for now, macOS Monterey beta 3 still doesn’t bring support to the long-awaited feature Universal Control, where the user can seamlessly move the trackpad and keyboard between Macs and iPads. This feature was unveiled during the WWDC21 keynote, but up until now, Apple didn’t implement it on the beta yet.

macOS Monterey also brings several new features, such as AirPlay to Mac, SharePlay and a redesigned FaceTime experience, and a Shortcuts app. You can learn more about the Mac upcoming operating system here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: