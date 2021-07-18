Apple TV+ Originals score four Daytime Emmys

Apple Originals received 35 Primetime Emmy nominations this year, most of them led by Ted Lasso. Over this weekend, the winners of the Daytime Emmys were announced, and Apple won in four categories.

According to Variety, for the category “Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program,” the Apple Original “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” won. The animation also won in the “Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation” category as well, with the 3D animator Anne Moth.

For “Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program,” the Apple Original “Stillwater” also won. In the category “Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing,” “Helpsters” also won a Daytime Emmy.

The Daytime Emmy Awards were presented this weekend and the live-stream ceremonies are available on the web and on the Emmy app for iOS devices as well.

The winners of the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced at a televised ceremony on September 19, 2021, when we’ll know whether Ted Lasso will bring some additional prizes to Apple TV+.

“Since launching less than two years ago, perhaps what we have cherished most is watching programs like ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Mythic Quest,’ ‘Central Park,’ ‘Billie Eilish:The World’s A Little Blurry,’ ‘Servant’ and more be embraced so passionately by audiences all over the world,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “We continue to be captivated by hearing the personal stories of viewers who have been deeply affected by these brilliant characters and the journeys they have taken with them. From all of us at Apple, we send our warmest congratulations to everyone involved in bringing these unique stories to life and for this well-earned distinction.”

Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have now been honored with 121 wins and 471 awards nominations in less than two years. To learn more about Apple Originals nominees for the Emmys, click here.

