Here are all the countries that now support ECG app on Apple Watch with watchOS 7.6

Apple earlier today released watchOS 7.6 for Apple Watch users, which brings some bug fixes and also enables the ECG app in more regions. According to Apple, both ECG and irregular heart rate notifications are now available in 30 additional countries. Read on as we detail which countries have received the update.

The ECG app allows users to take an electrocardiogram, measuring the electrical pulses of your heart. Irregular heart rate notifications are now also available in these 30 additional countries for Apple Watch users. With this option enabled, the Apple Watch checks whether your heart rate remains above or below the recommended rate while you have been inactive for 10 minutes.

Apple had already enabled the ECG app in Australia, Japan, Peru, Philippines, Vietnam, and more countries earlier this year. Now the Apple Watch’s advanced health features are coming to 30 additional countries with watchOS 7.6, which you can see in the list below:

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cook Islands

Cyprus

Dominica

Estonia

Fiji

French Southern Territories

Gibraltar

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Haiti

Isle of Man

Jersey

Monaco

Montserrat

Nauru

Norfolk Islands

Seychelles

Slovenia

St. Barthélemy

St. Helena

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Martin

St. Vincent & Grenadines

Ukraine

Vatican City

The Apple Watch’s ECG feature was recently approved by China’s health regulatory agency, but the country was not mentioned by Apple in this update. As some users have been able to use the ECG app in China with watchOS 8 beta, it seems likely that Chinese users will get the new health features later this year.

For more information on how to do an electrocardiogram using your Apple Watch, check out 9to5Mac’s special guide. You can also see the full list of countries where the ECG app is supported on Apple’s official website.

It is worth noting that the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications require an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

