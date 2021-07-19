Instagram working on new iOS widget to let users easily switch between accounts

Instagram seems to be working on a new feature for its iOS users. This time, the social network wants to implement a new home screen widget to let users easily switch between accounts if they have two or more profiles logged into the same device.

The new feature was first revealed by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for revealing hidden features in Facebook-owned apps.

As shown by Paluzzi, the new widget is only offered in the medium size and can show up to four different Instagram accounts. Although the developer didn’t share more details, users will likely be able to access any of the accounts just by tapping on them in the widget.

Of course, since this is still under development, the final version of the widget might be available in more sizes and with other layout options. There’s also the possibility of Instagram scrapping the new widget before even releasing it to the public, although, at this point, that seems unlikely.

Right now, users who have two or more Instagram accounts logged into the same device need to first open the Instagram app and then tap and hold on the profile icon to show the account menu. Double tapping the profile icon lets you switch between accounts easily as well.

#Instagram is working on a widget for #iOS 👀 ℹ️ The widget will allow you to quickly switch between your accounts. pic.twitter.com/O9RoNhXN1Z — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 19, 2021

Last month, Paluzzi revealed that Instagram has also been working on a new feature called “Exclusive Stories,” which will work similarly to Close Friends but is available to creators who want to sell exclusive content. This is likely a response to the huge success of the OnlyFans platform and Twitter’s Super Follow, which is coming later this year with the same approach. Instagram later confirmed that it is indeed working on this new feature.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: