Jon Stewart mocks Bezos and Branson’s recent space adventures in first teaser for his upcoming TV+ show
As the first teaser for his upcoming current affairs show on Apple TV+, entitled The Problem With Jon Stewart, Stewart posted a hilarious mockery of the recent billionaire ‘space’ race on Twitter. At the end of the 3-minute sketch, the trailer confirms that the show will premiere on Apple TV+ in September.
The sketch sees billionaires flying up in … phallic shaped rockets. A washing mop depicts the character of Richard Branson. Mark Zuckerberg makes an appearance as ‘a stray cat’, according to the credits.
All that and more in the 3-minute skit entitled *um Dog Millionaires … watch it below to get the full context (note: NSFW warning).
Stewart’s current affairs show will launch on Apple TV+ in September. Each episode will be an hourlong and focus on topics in the news and on subjects relating to Stewart’s advocacy work. The show began taping in front of a live audience last week. ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ series will be accompanied by a companion podcast.
