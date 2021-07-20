Jon Stewart mocks Bezos and Branson’s recent space adventures in first teaser for his upcoming TV+ show

- Jul. 20th 2021 12:19 pm PT

0

As the first teaser for his upcoming current affairs show on Apple TV+, entitled The Problem With Jon Stewart, Stewart posted a hilarious mockery of the recent billionaire ‘space’ race on Twitter. At the end of the 3-minute sketch, the trailer confirms that the show will premiere on Apple TV+ in September.

The sketch sees billionaires flying up in … phallic shaped rockets. A washing mop depicts the character of Richard Branson. Mark Zuckerberg makes an appearance as ‘a stray cat’, according to the credits.

All that and more in the 3-minute skit entitled *um Dog Millionaires … watch it below to get the full context (note: NSFW warning).

Stewart’s current affairs show will launch on Apple TV+ in September. Each episode will be an hourlong and focus on topics in the news and on subjects relating to Stewart’s advocacy work. The show began taping in front of a live audience last week. ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ series will be accompanied by a companion podcast.

