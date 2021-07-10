Jon Stewart’s new Apple TV+ show begins taping next week in front of a live audience, tickets available

The upcoming Apple TV+ current affairs show hosted by Jon Stewart, entitled The Problem with Jon Stewart, begins filming next week in front of a live audience. Event website 1iota is currently advertising free tickets to the recording next week in New York.

Jon Stewart makes his return to television on Apple TV+ after leaving the The Daily Show in 2015. The series is set to premiere sometime in September, alongside other major TV+ drama debuts that month including the second season of ‘The Morning Show’ and sci-fi epic ‘Foundation’.

Although details about the show remain under wraps, Apple has said the new series will be formatted as a set of one-hour single issue shows spanning multiple seasons, covering topics in the national conversation as well as Stewart’s advocacy work.

The event site indicates the first bout of studio recording will take place on July 14 and July 16.

Similar to Apple’s production deal with Oprah, it appears Stewart will release new episodes every few months — it is not a weekly or daily scheduled show. It is likely to comprise a mix of studio-audience and ‘on-location’ segments.

If you are a fan of Jon Stewart and are interested in attending, you must be in the New York area next week and be fully vaccinated in accordance with CDC guidelines. See 1iota’s website for more details and the sign up form to apply.

