Deals: Official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $23, Powerbeats Pro $180, more

We’re now halfway through the workweek, and all of the best deals have arrived, headlined by a collection of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $23. That’s alongside Powerbeats Pro dropping to $180 and all of the gear in Anker’s latest sale from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $23

After seeing several of Apple’s iPhone 12 mini MagSafe covers go on sale earlier this week, Amazon is back to carry over those discounts to a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $23. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Headlining the collection is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Leather Folio for $58. Down from the usual $129 going rate, you’re looking at 55% in savings while matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro Max at the same price.

Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset in finished European leather that “fits snugly” around your iPhone with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There are also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards, and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today.

Powerbeats Pro pair Apple’s H1 chip with a workout-ready design

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $180 in several styles. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year across many of these colorways and one of the best prices since the new Studio Buds were announced.

Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. And then check out our hands-on review.

Shop all the gear in Anker’s latest sale

We’ve made it halfway through the workweek, and Anker is back with a fresh selection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, you’ll be able to save on a series of projectors, smart cameras, and more. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $460. Normally fetching $580, you’re looking at $120 in savings, with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before this year. You can also score the limited-edition R2-D2 model at $500, down from $700.

Regardless of which model you opt for, you’re looking at a portable movie night upgrade, thanks to the battery-powered design. Anker’s Nebula Capsule II can project up to 100-inch images in 720p and arrives with built-in Android TV for playing all of your favorites from streaming services. There’s also 2.5 hours of playback per charge and a form factor that’ll fit right in your hand.

