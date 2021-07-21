Twitter Spaces implementing ‘Voice Transformer’ feature with multiple voice effects for users

As Twitter Spaces becomes more popular, the company has been working on new ways to make it even more appealing to users. Now Twitter is implementing a new “Voice Transformer” feature that, as the name suggests, will provide multiple effects to change voices in real time during a live Spaces.

The Voice Transformer feature was first revealed by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who is well known for showing hidden things in the Twitter app and website. Wong mentions that the option will let users change their “voice pitch or adds echo to your audio.” A screenshot shows how the new option will look in Twitter’s mobile app.

Voice Transformer. Change how your audience hears you by selection a voice transformation. Press and hold to hear how your own voice sounds.

Developer Steve Moser later found the list of voice effects that will be available in Twitter Spaces. These are: Bee, Cartoon, Helium, Incognito, Karaoke, Microphone, Phone, Spatial, Stadium, and Stage. Although the code is present in the current version of the Twitter app, it is unknown when Voice Transformer will be made available to everyone.

On a related note, Jane Manchun Wong also showed that Twitter might change the requirements for users to enable Tip Jar on their profiles. Tip Jar will now require approval application, and a screenshot suggests that the feature will not be available for accounts with less than 1,000 followers or that have not completed 90 days before the application.

Twitter is working on Voice Transformer for @TwitterSpaces which changes your voice pitch or adds echo to your audio pic.twitter.com/EgSvherbnL — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 22, 2021

Twitter is working on requiring application approval for access to Tip Jar The “Tip Jar Program Terms” link is currently broken My guess of this change is that Twitter might be preparing for in-app tipping (via Stripe) à la Clubhouse pic.twitter.com/q4ORkNeGqG — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 22, 2021

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: