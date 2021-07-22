Carrot Weather adds Smart Layouts, ability to film your own ridiculous weather reports, more

Continuing the trend of impressive, regular updates, the hit app Carrot Weather is out with its latest release today. The new version comes with the ability to automatically switch between custom UI layouts, includes a fun new feature to film your own weather reports to share with friends and family, and more.

On the heels of winning an Apple Design Award at WWDC last month, Carrot Weather is out with its latest update with some handy new functionality and the ability to have some fun with recording your own weather reports.

Carrot Weather 5.3 is available now and it makes the custom UI layouts introduced earlier this year even better with the new Smart Layouts feature:

Want to show a more precipitation-focused UI when it’s going to rain? Or promote the extended daily forecast to the top of the screen in the evening? Well, now I can intelligently switch your layouts for you! To set a layout as a Smart Layout, just visit the My Layouts screen. (Premium required.)

Bringing more laughs and fun to the app, version 5.3 includes the ability to record your own “crazy” weather reports:

Film your own TV-news-style Weather Reports to share with friends. Each video is just 30 seconds long, and all you have to do is read off the crazy script I generate for you. (Or switch to “unscripted mode” to improvise!) Just tap the Share button to get started.

Other additions include new layout options, support for wet-bulb temperature readings, and more choices when sharing screenshots of your Carrot Weather forecasts.

Two new layouts join the pantheon: “Neptune” and “Hypnos.” The former makes a great precipitation-focused Smart Layout, while the latter works perfectly as a nighttime Smart Layout. (Premium required.)

Carrot Weather is available on the App Store as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: