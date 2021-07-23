9to5Mac Happy Hour 339: MagSafe battery pack hands-on, zero-click iPhone exploits, TV+ rumors

This week on 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin discuss the practicalities and inconveniences of of the MagSafe Battery Pack, the fears surrounding the Pegasus zero-click malware affecting iPhones around the world, and some new possible new services initiatives include TV+ live sports and Apple Pay Later financing.

