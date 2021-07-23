Meross LED floor lamp offers HomeKit compatibility for $80

A new HomeKit-compatible Meross LED floor lamp has been launched, supplementing the company’s existing smart table lamp, smart LED light strips, HomeKit bulbs, and more.

The floor lamp comes in at a reasonably affordable $80, and offers both dimming and color temperature adjustment …

The Meross Smart LED Floor Lamp also supports Alexa and Google Assistant.

Remotely control the modern floor lamp from anywhere with internet access. Easily control the corner floor lamp with simple voice commands. Pressing the remote control, you can easily control the black floor lamp without leaving your bed or sofa. The LED floor light has 3 touch buttons on the panel and a charging port on the pole, so that you can turn on/off the bright floor lamp, change the color temperatures and adjust the brightness easily by touch. This dimmable Floor lamp offers 2700K to 6000K tunable color temperature, and lets you steplessly adjust the brightness from 1% to 100% to suit different scenes. It also has 6 customized modes on the remote control. Made of high-quality LED beads to provide flicker-free light. The torchiere floor lamp always remembers the last brightness and mode settings.

A nice bonus is that the lamp also converts to a desk light.

The floor lamp is detachable, so it can be used as a table lamp, clamp lamp or floor lamp to meet your needs. With a 360-degree gooseneck and flexible head, you can adjust the gooseneck floor lamp to any angle you want. The 4-pound weighted base is sturdy enough to prevent the LED floor lamp from tipping over, making it safer for children and pets.

Meross has made something of a name for itself by offering HomeKit-compatible lights and switches at an affordable price. For example, the light strip we recently tested comes in at around half the price of the Philips Hue version.

The Meross LED Floor Lamp is available from Amazon.

