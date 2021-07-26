Deals: Apple Pencil 2 falls $104, iPhone 11/Pro/Max $589 off, more

A new week is now under way, and with it has come a batch of enticing new deals headlined by the second-best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $104. That’s alongside up to $589 in savings on iPhone 11/Pro/Max models and the latest batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pair your iPad Pro with this Apple Pencil 2 deal

Amazon currently offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $104. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a particularly rare price cut on the latest iPad accessory, beats our previous mention by $6, and matches the second-best price of the year.

Redesigned for some of the latest iPads, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience.

Save up to $589 on iPhone 11/Pro/Max

Woot is offering a series of certified refurbished iPhone 11 series handsets starting at $480 for the standard iPhone 11 64GB model. Down from its original $699 going rate, you’re looking at $219 in savings with today’s offer coming within $20 of the all-time low to match the second-best price to date. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as as much as $589 off iPhone 11 Pro devices from $600 and 11 Pro Max models at up to $399 off.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP dual camera array around back. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale live from $9

Anker is kicking off the new week today by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. This time around, you’ll find discounts on the latest Soundcore headphones, Qi chargers, Lightning cables, and more. Our top pick is the just-released Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones for $110. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at the first notable discount on the new cans at $20 off. Arriving as the latest headphones from Anker, the new Life Q35 deliver active noise cancellation with three different sound modes alongside 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of high-resolution LDAC support, there’s also USB-C charging and comprehensive EQ adjustments in the companion app.

