Apple (AAPL) reports record Q3 2021 earnings: $81.4 billion revenue, up 36% YOY

Apple (AAPL) has officially reported its earnings for fiscal Q3 2021, covering the months of April, May, and June. For the quarter, Apple reported $81.43 billion in revenue, up 36 percent year over year, and profit of $21.74 billion. It reported earnings-per-share of $1.30.

This compares to the revenue of $59.7 billion and profit of $11.25 billion the company posted for the same quarter last year.

Apple did not provide guidance for Q3 2021 due to uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but analysts still had their expectations. As we detailed earlier this week, even the most pessimistic of them expected substantial revenue growth. The low estimate was $65.68B, while the high end was $77.15B.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had the following to say about Apple’s Q3 2021 performance:

“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re continuing to press forward in our work to infuse everything we make with the values that define us — by inspiring a new generation of developers to learn to code, moving closer to our 2030 environment goal, and engaging in the urgent work of building a more equitable future.”

And CFO Luca Maestri added:

“Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We generated $21 billion of operating cash flow, returned nearly $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans.”

AAPL earnings by product

Apple no longer reports unit sales for any of its products, but instead reports a breakdown of revenue by product category. Here is that breakdown for the fiscal Q3 2021.

$39.57 billion: iPhone (Up 49.7% YOY)

$8.24 billion: Mac (Up 16.38% YOY)

$7.37 billion: iPad (Up 12% YOY)

$8.78 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories (Up 36.12% YOY)

$17.49 billion: Services (32.90% YOY)

