Apple Watch Activity Challenges scheduled for next month in Russia and China

Apple has set a pair of Apple Watch Activity Challenges for next month in China and Russia. On August 14 in Russia, Apple Watch users can celebrate Physical Culture Day with their Apple Watch, while users in China can celebrate National Fitness Day on August 8.

On August 8 in China:

National Fitness Day Challenge On August 8, let’s all earn this award by doing any workout for at least 30 minutes. Record your time in the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

And on August 14 in Russia:

Physical Culture Day Challenge On August 14, we’re celebrating Physical Culture Day! Earn this award by completing any workout for 30 minutes or more. Record time in the Workout app or in any other app that sends workout data to the Health app.

This marks the first year that Apple has held a challenge in Russia to celebrate Physical Culture Day and the third year in a row for National Fitness Day in China.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

Apple Watch users will be notified about these new Activity Challenges prior to when they kick off.

Physical Culture Day Challenge stickers









National Fitness Day Challenge stickers









FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: