Developer re-creates Safari’s Snow Leopard design with new browser for macOS Big Sur

OldOS developer Zane Kleinberg is back with an all-new app, this time for the Mac. Zane has re-created Safari from Mac OS X Snow Leopard for Big Sur and Monterey. The new app looks identical to the original and is free to download from Zane’s Github page. If you really hate the new design in macOS Monterey, this is the app for you!

The new browser is fully functional and has tabs, bookmarks, a dedicated Google search bar, and more. It has the same dark gray gradient window design that was an iconic part of Mac OS X Leopard and Snow Leopard. The only clue that the app isn’t the original is the flat traffic stop buttons in the top left.

Zane has been on a roll as of late, re-creating old Apple software for modern devices. The most popular one so far has been OldOS, a recreation of iOS 4 that runs within an app on the iPhone. Zane has also created a website that lets you use old-school Mac widgets in a web browser.

So with all the debate going around with the new Safari in Monterey, I decided to try a little experiment and recreate Snow Leopard's version of Safari in SwiftUI. Gotta say, It’s so much fun to use! You can download it at https://t.co/73oPh0YMNw. pic.twitter.com/SEGWg7xuoe — Zane (@zzanehip) July 26, 2021

I’ve absolutely loved watching Zane remake all of these classic Apple products. With all of the controversy surrounding Safari right now, this was the perfect one to pick next. Zane has nailed the details in his re-creations, this latest one even includes Snow Leopard’s blue loading bar that filled in the url box. The icon that appears in the dock and in other places on your Mac is even the original Safari icon. While the app isn’t feature complete yet, it’s totally useable. Zane says he plans to add more features if the app is well received.

