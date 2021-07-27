Rumor: Chinese supplier details iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, and iPad 9 features

Japanese blog MacOtakara published a roundup of features that could be coming to the iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, and even the base-model iPad 9th generation.

According to a Chinese supplier, the next iPad Air is likely to be based on the third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, which means that more than the 10.9-inch display, this iPad could feature a dual-lens camera system with a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera.

The blog says that there is also a possibility of a LiDAR scanner, although it seems unlikely as Apple only uses this technology in its “Pro” mobile products. The Chinese supplier also says this iPad will feature four speakers and 5G mmWave support with the A15 Bionic chip inside of it.

For the iPad mini 6, Chinese suppliers have been telling the blog since January that it will have an 8.4-inch display, but with the same form factor and the A14 Bionic chip.

For the iPad 9, it’s rumored that it’ll have the same form factor, and both iPad mini and this entry-level iPad could keep the same form factor until 2022 or later.

9to5Mac’s take

From what reliable sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo have reported so far, the new iPad Air will probably feature an OLED display. The A15 chip also seems likely as the iPad Air 4 features the A14 processor.

For the iPad mini 6, 9to5Mac’s Chance Miller has reported that the new device will feature the A15 Bionic chip, USB-C connectivity over the Lightning port, and a magnetic Smart Connector similar to the iPad Pro. Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg have also reported on the new design.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple is working on a new iPad mini for release as soon as sometime later this year. The new iPad mini is expected to feature slimmer bezels and no Home button. Apple last updated the iPad mini in 2019, bringing a faster A12 Bionic processor as well as other improvements and Apple Pencil support. Last May, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple would release an iPad mini that’s between 8.5 inches and 9 inches.

