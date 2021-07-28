Stacktrace Podcast 146: “Another straw on the back of the antitrust camel”

After an accidental deep dive into Git branching strategies and a discussion about app-wide data models, John and Rambo talk about the recent news that Netflix is getting into gaming, and what that could mean both content-wise and technically.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Hosts
Links
- Bitrise
- Feature flags in Swift
- Beats Studio Buds
- AirBuddy
- Non-optional optionals
- Managing objects using Locks and Keys
- Gurman’s report about Netflix getting into video games
- Netflix’s Q2 earnings report
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- CARROT Weather
Subscribe
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel