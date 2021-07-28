Twitter Shopping is a pilot project launching in the US, here’s how it’s going to work

Twitter is launching another feature to boost its platform with Twitter Shopping. Starting today, this pilot of the Shop Module is available for people in the US that use the platform in English on iOS devices.

“Remember 2015? The timeline was divided about the true color of this dress. We got our first up-close look at Pluto. Culottes were cool. And at Twitter, we were in the early stages of exploring shopping on the platform with features like the “Buy Now” button, product pages, and product collections. We eventually stepped back from our shopping pursuits to focus on other areas. Now, we’re back and putting more energy into testing out the potential for shopping on Twitter,” says the company in a blog post.

The Shop Module is a dedicated space at the top of a profile where businesses can showcase their products. According to the company, when people visit a profile with the Shop Module enabled, they can scroll through the carousel of products and tap through on a single product to learn more and purchase it without having to leave Twitter.

Twitter Shopping is starting small with a handful of brands in the United States. The company is also committed to creating a new Merchant Advisory Board to “more easily address the needs of businesses of any size or vertical in our product innovation.”

We believe in the power of the conversations that Twitter facilitates around products. With this pilot, we’ll get to explore how our engaged, responsive and chatty audience reacts to products that are emotionally charged – like a new jersey from your favorite sports team – or that provide lasting impact – like a new skincare regimen. And, fundamentally, it’ll give us the chance to keep learning about which shopping experiences people prefer on Twitter.

Twitter, which is almost late in the “Shopping” tab in social media, says the Shop Module is a step in better-supporting shopping on Twitter as it also “builds upon our efforts around Professional Profiles.”

