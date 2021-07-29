GarageBand for iPhone and iPad updated with new ‘Sound Packs’ from top artists and producers

In a press release today, Apple announced that it’s expanding GarageBand for iPhone and iPad with new “Sound Packs” from some of the world’s top artists and producers. With these new Sound Packs, GarageBand users can learn to remix and create songs with help from artists such as Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

The expansion to GarageBand includes new Remix Sessions, Producer Packs, and Sound Packs from top artists and producers. GarageBand users can use these Sound Packs, instruments, beats, and loops to build their own tracks, remix songs, and more.

Apple writes in the press release:

Apple today announced GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS, the most popular music creation app in the world, now helps people unlock even more of their musical creativity with all-new Sound Packs from some of today’s top artists and producers. For the first time, users can learn the art of remixing right within the app with two all-new Remix Sessions offering step-by-step video instruction and featuring hit songs from Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Musicians can also now create songs with seven new Producer Packs full of beats, loops, and instruments created just for GarageBand by some of the world’s top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, added:

GarageBand continues to be a catalyst for music creation — making it easy for novices to get started and for seasoned pros to develop their ideas on the go.For this update, we’ve collaborated with an incredible group of artists and producers to give musicians an amazing collection of new sounds to play with, and we hope even more people will be inspired to tap into their creativity and start making music in GarageBand.

Apple says that the new Remix Sessions and Producer Packs are available today as a free download from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.11, the latest version of the app, for iOS and iPadOS. You can download the latest version of GarageBand on the App Store for free.

Read the full press release on Apple Newsroom.

