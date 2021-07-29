PSA: Snapchat is currently down for some users

If you’re trying to access Snapchat this Thursday night and noticed that it’s not working, it’s not just you. The social network is currently down for some users, based on reports on Twitter and also data from Down Detector.

The issues began around 3:00 PM PT and so far users are still unable to use the app. While Snapchat is partially working for some users, others say that they can’t event the social network app. Snapchat Support has just acknowledged the outage on Twitter. According to the company, there’s an issue “preventing some Snapchatters from logging in.”

Unfortunately, there’s not much you can do if you’ve been affected by today’s outage. We recommend you to wait a few hours before trying to access Snapchat again. Of course, don’t forget to follow the Snapchat Support account on Twitter to see if the outage has been fixed.

We’ll also update this article once the company confirms that all issues have been fixed.

Have you been affected by today’s Snapchat outage? Let us know in the comments section below.

We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 29, 2021

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: