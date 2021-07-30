PSA: Apps using Apple’s Game Center must updated with new authentication certificate

Apple today told developers they must update their games that feature integration with Game Center, Apple’s gaming platform that lets users add and challenge friends online. The company says that the adoption of a new authentication certificate will become mandatory for these apps.

In a new post on the Apple Developer website, Apple mentioned that the new certificate is used for server-based Game Center verification. As of August 4, 2021, the new certificate will be required for all games available on the App Store that are integrated with Game Center.

If you’re a developer and your game offers Game Center functionalities, make sure it uses the current “publicKeyUrl” which redirects to the latest certificate available. Otherwise, your app must be updated to maintain Game Center integration after August 4.

Starting August 4, 2021, a new certificate for server-based Game Center verification will be available via the publicKeyUrl . The previous certificate will no longer be available after this date. As a reminder, make sure your app always retrieves and uses the current publicKeyUrl value so it automatically uses the new certificate. If your app caches the certificate or hardcodes the certificate URL, it will require an update.

You can read more information about the new Game Center authentication certificate on the Apple Developer forum.

