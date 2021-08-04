PSA: iOS 15 beta 4 can auto-remove lens flares in photos

It’s been two months since Apple previewed iOS 15, and there are still new things to get to know about the upcoming iPhone operating system. According to a Reddit user, beta 4 can auto-remove lens flares when post-processing a photo.

This finding was shared by the developers of the popular camera app Halide on Twitter, and as you can see in the image below, the picture was taken in a grass field with the sun appearing. Those who love taking landscape photos are used to having a minor lens flare in this kind of situation.

The best part is that the Reddit user only noticed that there was a lens flare when he used the Live Photo function and then discovered that on the left side of the picture there was a little flare.

According to other Reddit users, they’re able to confirm that the iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 can post-process and remove lens flares in photos. It’s still unclear whether older iPhones can do the same, as many features of iOS 15 are exclusive to phones with the A12 Bionic or newer.

With this feature, it’s nice to see that Apple can still improve the iPhone camera while maintaining the realism of the photo.

With iOS 15, Apple is bringing a lot of attention to camera features on FaceTime. Portrait video (background blur) mode and voice isolation microphone adjustments are key functions coming with the upcoming iPhone operating system.

In Video Effects, on a FaceTime call, Portrait mode can be turned on. This isolates your face and body and applies a background blur effect to everything else in the frame, similar to taking a Portrait photo in the main Camera app.

There’s also a new Live Text feature that lets users copy text, phone numbers, and addresses in photos taken, as you can find more about it here.

Learn more about iOS 15 in our full roundup here.

