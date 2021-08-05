Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher updated with major boost in performance

Affinity announced today that its three popular content creation apps are being updated to version 1.10. Photo, Designer, and Publisher are receiving a boost in performance in their respective Mac apps.

According to the blog post, this update is making some tasks up to 10 times quicker. For example, with Affinity Publisher, a complete rewrite of memory management now enables huge documents to offer instant loading times, smooth live editing, and super-fast scroll.

With Publisher, IDML import is up to four times faster, text flow speeds are nearly doubled, and there’s a series of other tweaks and stability improvements.

For Affinity Designer, the software received a lot of attention in its rendering engine, which is now capable of rendering highly complex documents up to 10 times faster than before.

Affinity Photo has also received extensive performance tweaks, most importantly in adding greater efficiency when blending layers together while retaining a non-destructive workflow.

The new approach also introduces options to ensure editing speed remains slick even after building up a complex stack of hundreds of pixel and vector layers and filter effects while still maintaining the full layer stack.

“We’re proud that the Affinity apps already offer class-leading speeds in many tasks, and for our latest update we wanted to take a step back and really see what further levels of performance we could achieve,” said Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Affinity develpers Serif.

Affinity v1.10 is available to buy from Affinity’s website, while existing users can download the update for free.

