Artists can now celebrate Milestones with fans on Apple Music

In June, Apple Music for Artists webpage was redesigned with more details about Spatial Audio. Now, it’s adding a new Milestones feature so singers can share with fans their achievements. The new Milestones feature lets artists share an achievement on Twitter, Facebook, and even Instagram Stories.

“Share your big moments right from the Apple Music for Artists iOS app. With just a few taps you can let your fans know about new playlists featuring your songs, how many Shazams you have in a given country or region, and other notable milestones you’ve hit on Apple Music.“

Any Administrator or Analytics user on an account can easily share any milestone and generate posts for emails and Messages from the Apple Music for Artists iOS app, Apple explains.

According to Apple, it’s easy to share a Milestone through social media. On Twitter, for example:

Open the Artists iOS app, scroll to Milestones, and choose an achievement you want to share; Tap the share icon on the Milestone card; Tap the Twitter icon. Prepared text that includes your accomplishment and a link to your content on Apple Music will populate alongside an image. You may choose to update the text for your post, just be sure to remember to include the shortened link to share with your fans.

On Facebook and Instagram Stories, follow these steps:

Open the Artists iOS app, scroll to Milestones, and choose an achievement you want to share; Tap the share icon on the Milestone card; Tap the Facebook or Instagram icon. The Artists app will generate a story card, complete with an image and text outlining your accomplishment to share to your fans. Add text, emojis, or GIFs to give the card a personal touch.

Apple also gives some examples as possible Milestones to share as a song being added to the A-List Pop, played over 20 million times, one thousand Shazams, etc.

The Milestones feature can also benefit in newsletters as images celebrating the artists’ achievements will be displayed on the Artist’s iOS overview page with raw assets that will populate with suggested marketing text, a share link to your content on Apple Music, and three images in different sizes for your team to choose from.

Learn more about Milestones here.

