iOS 15 lets you set new iCloud recovery options, here’s how

- Aug. 6th 2021 9:22 am PT

0

Apple is making it easier to recover iCloud data in the event of forgotten passwords or device passcodes with iOS 15. There are two options. Let’s look at how iCloud Data Recovery Service works with iCloud Recovery Contacts and the iCloud Recovery Key.

The new option to regain access to iCloud data in the event you’re locked out comes with two ways to set it up on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can turn on a recovery key (has been available as part of 2FA but not in iOS/Mac settings like this before) or add a recovery contact.

While most iCloud data will be retrievable by using these options like device backups, photos, and more, Apple notes some things like Keychain and Health data won’t be recoverable due to privacy reasons.

iCloud Data Recovery Service can help you get your data back, including photos, notes, reminders, and device backups. The service requires Apple to maintain access to your data to help you recover it. For your privacy, Apple can’t access or help you recover your end-to-end encrypted information, such as Keychain, Screen Time, and Health data.

iCloud Data Recovery Service lets you view your photos, notes, reminders, and other files on the web at iCloud.com, without requesting access from your Apple device first.

iOS 15 is currently available as a public and developer betawith the official release set for fall 2021.

How to use iCloud Data Recovery on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

  • On your iPhone (or iPad) running iOS 15, open the Settings app
  • Tap your name
  • Choose Password & Security
  • Tap Account Recovery
  • Now you can turn on Recovery Key and add a Recovery Contact (latter requires them to be at least 13 years old and running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey)

You can access the same settings on Mac with macOS Monterey by heading to System Preferences > Apple ID > Password & Security > Account Recovery.

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

How to use iCloud Data Recovery on iPhone and iPad in iOS 15 - Open the Settings app, tap Password & Security, then Account Recovery

Keep in mind that to add a recovery contact for iCloud Data Recovery, the person will need to be running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey (so you may need to wait until this fall to set this up).

How to use iCloud Data Recovery walkthrough 2 - Tap Add Recovery Contact and follow the prompts

To use iCloud Data Recovery with a Recovery Key, tap Recovery Key at the bottom of the screen. After tapping the toggle, confirm by choosing “Use Recovery Key.”

How to use iCloud Data Recovery walkthrough 3 - Tap Recovery Key, tap the toggle to turn it on, choose "Use Recovery Key"

As urged by Apple in the process, make sure to store your recovery key in a safe and secure place like a password manager or similar.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iCloud

iCloud

iCloud is built into every Apple device, so that means your photos, files, notes, and more — are safe, up to date, and available wherever you are.
Basics iOS 15

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12